Gilbert Arenas Traded To Orlando Magic

The Washington Wizards found a willing partner for their rebuilding effort in the Orlando Magic. The 2009 Eastern Conference champions acquired Gilbert Arenas from the Wizards in exchange for Rashard Lewis.

The Magic also got back forward Hedo Turkoglu, Jason Richardson and Early Clark sending Vince Carter, Marcin Gortat and Mickeal Pietrus to Phoenix.

Magic point guard Jameer Nelson will remain the starter at that position. But it will be interesting to see how a front court of Richardson, Arenas and Nelson gets managed.

Most felt Arenas was bound to be traded after being suspended 50 games last year for a gun incident with teammate Javaris Crittenton. The Wizards also drafted #1 pick John Wall making Arenas less necessary.

ESPN’s Jalen Rose gives his thoughts on the trade.

What do you think? Which team benefits the most from these moves?

RELATED POSTS: