Charles Hamilton Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer

According to several sources rapper Charles Hamilton was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Cleveland Ohio on Friday December 10th. The “Brooklyn Girls” rapper was reportedly causing disturbances at several bars and when the police attempted to restrain him he allegedly struck an officer in the face.

His deposition hearing occurred Thursday, December 16, with bail set at $25,000, but reports are conflicting as to whether he is still in police custody.

This is the latest act of unusual behavior for the one-time signee of Interscope records. Earlier this year he checked himself into a mental hospital and was seen in a wheel chair despite being able to walk.

More on this story as it develops.

RELATED POSTS