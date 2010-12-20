G-Dep: “I’m Trying To Get Right With God”

Rapper G-Dep told the New York Post that he didn’t know the man he confessed to shooting in 1993, John Henkel, had died from the gunshot wound.

“I was surprised — for some reason, I really didn’t think that he died,” said G. Dep, who’s real name is Trevell Coleman. “When they told me, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going home after this.'”

Coleman had become overcome with guilt about the shooting, feeling that everything bad in his life was karma for the act.

“I thought that if I turned myself in, it might give me closure. I’m just trying to get right with God.”

If convicted of the murder G-Dep faces life in prison.

G-Dep came to prominence in 1999 when he signed to Sean Comb’s Bad Boy label and released the album Child Of The Ghetto in 2001. One of the most popular songs from that album was “Special Delivery.”

