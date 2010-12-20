Lauryn Hill’s Baby Daddy, Rohan Marley Maced & Choked By Off-Duty Cop

Rohan Marley, father to Lauryn Hill’s five children, is planning to press charges against an off-duty police officer who put the son of Reggae legend Bob Marley in a headlock and maced him.

A source tells TMZ that Marley mistook the man, who was moonlighting as a security guard, for a valet outside of Los Angeles hot spot Voyeur on Saturday night. The man took offense and traded words with Marley resulting in Marley being assaulted.

Marley tells TMZ that he feels the guy “went overboard” and that he plans to press charges because he “just can’t let this go.”

