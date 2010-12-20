50 Cent Launches G Note Records

50 Cent is set to launch his new record label, G Note Records, with Hot Rod as it’s flagship artist.

50 made the announcement late last week on Twitter saying that Hot Rod, who signed to G-Unit in 2006, was going to “do his numbers, watch”

Hot Rod had a little success a few years back with the mixtape track “Be Easy” featuring Mary J. Blige.

Hot Rod’s latest single, “Dance With Me,” shows a liiiittttle bit of a change up in style for the rapper.

So this is what 50 has in store for G Note?

We’ll pass.

