White Supremacist Group Opposes Idris Elba’s Role In “Thor” Film

A Missouri based group of white supremacists called the Council of Conservative Citizens have come out against the casting of Idris Elba in the film Thor.

Elba was cast in the role of Heimdall, an all-seeing and all-knowing deity in Norse mythology, a move that members of the Council of Conservative Citizens call “left-wing social engineering.”

The group launched a website at Boycott-Thor.com denouncing Marvel Comics, who are behind the film, and Elba.

“It’s well known that Marvel is a company that advocates for left-wing ideologies and causes. Marvel front man Stan “Lee” Lieber boasts of being a major financier of left-wing political candidates. Marvel has viciously attacked the TEA Party movement, conservatives, and European heritage. Now they have taken it one further, casting a black man as a Norse deity in their new movie Thor. Marvel has now inserted social engineering into European mythology.”

Meh…

Nobody cared when people cried foul when Jake Gyllenhaal was cast in The Prince Of Persia, or Elizabeth Taylor was cast as “Cleopatra.”

