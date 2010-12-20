CLOSE
Diamond And Lil’ Scrappy’s House Gets Foreclosed

Atlanta rappers Diamond and Lil Scrappy have gotten their homes foreclosed according to documents released by Mediatakeout.com.Diamond, who’s real name is Brittany N. Carpentero, had her car repossessed at a Young Money video shoot earlier this year and is now facing foreclosure on her home. Boyfriend/ rapper Lil’ Scrappy is also in the same predicament.

