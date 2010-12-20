6 Super Bowl Sunday Necessities

Yeah, yeah…. Super Bowl already?

Sure, the game is still about a month and a half away, and we still don’t officially know which teams will be competing, but if you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, you really should start planning now.

There are a few things one should have taken care of before February 6th.

1. Clean your house

This should go without saying, but we’ve been to a few Super Bowl parties in some pretty nasty places. We don’t care if we’re watching the game in your man cave. If you don’t wipe down that sticky leather couch (we aren’t even gonna ask why it’s sticky), we’ll just stay home and watch it on our on television.

2. Go HD

Speaking of televisions, if you’re going to throw a Super Bowl party, your television should be in tip top shape, and a HD model. The first time we saw a game in HD, we refused to even watch the sport on a 4:3 screen. Don’t automatically buy the largest screen you can fit in your house. It might be too big. We suggest checking out cnet.com‘s buying guide to find out what size HD television is right for you!

And make sure your cable or satellite bill is paid before your service gets shut down right at the start of the 4th quarter.

3. *Insert THX Note Here*

Any film student will tell you that sound is just as important, if not more important than video quality. So while you’re out making sure your TV is up to snuff, you might want to take a look at a few home theater receivers so you and your guests can enjoy the game in surround sound. It’s a whole new experience, and one that’ll make you feel almost like you’re sitting in the stands watching the game.

Except it’ll be a whole lot warmer, and the food and drinks are cheaper.

4. Food & Drink

Stick to finger foods. Pigs in a blanket are good. Various chips and dips are good too. Keep it simple, and keep it disposable. Don’t set out the good flatware. Use paper plates and plastic knives and forks to minimize on clean up at the end of the night.

As far as drinks are concerned, beer is almost all you need. Keep some water and sodas on hand too, but really get stocked up on beer. If you’re expecting a lot of people, go cheap with your beer choice. If you’re expecting just a few close friends, get the good stuff.

5. More beer

Ask your guests to bring a six pack. Seriously, we can’t express the importance of beer.

6. Toilet Paper

With a house full of people drinking beer and eating cheesy snacks, someone inevitably is going to need to make use of your bathroom. Hopefully it’ll only be one person, but in the rare case that everyone decides to drop a few kids off at the pool, make sure you have plenty of toilet paper on hand.

