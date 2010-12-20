Martin Lawrence Producing New Series For TV One, “Love That Girl!”

On January 10, 2011 TV One will premiere its first original scripted series, “Love That Girl!”, executive produced by Martin Lawrence. The series stars Tatyana Ali as Tyana Jones, a young divorcee who returns home to Southern California to work in her father’s (Phil Morris) real estate business. When her unemployed brother Latrell (Alphonso McAuley), an aspiring stand-up comedian, unexpectedly moves in with her, the world that she was trying to create is suddenly turned upside down.

The series was created by Bentley Evans who worked on both Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show.

“My sister Anastasia and I were very interested by what Bentley and Martin were doing with this series from a business standpoint, and the creative story that the show tells only made it that much more attractive,” said Tatyana Ali. “Of all the characters I’ve played, ‘Tyana’ is my favorite so far.”

Love That Girl will air on Monday January 10th at 9Pm on TV One.

