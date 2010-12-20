CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Foxy Brown Readies Lil Kim Diss Track For Xmas Eve

Leave a comment

Foxy Brown is bringing the beef to Christmas dinner, as she prepares to debut a brand new song called “Christmas Massacre” on Christmas Eve.

Foxy will debut the song, which promoters are calling the “most anticipated response since Jay-Z’s ‘Takeover’,” during a performance at NYC’s Club Jelani on Friday.

Fox is also rumored to give a big shout out to Nicki Minaj on the track.

Hmmm, are Foxy and Nicki planning on double teaming Kim?

Pause.

RELATED: 6 Ghostwriters Lil Kim Should Recruit For Her Next Move

RELATED: Foxy Brown Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj

foxy brown , lil' kim , nicki minaj

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close