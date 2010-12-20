Tracy Morgan Recovering From Kidney Transplant

“30 Rock” star Tracy Morgan underwent a kidney transplant on or around December 10th, according to reports.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the surgery was successful, but Morgan will miss at least two episodes of the popular NBC sitcom.

“30 Rock” writers, who have written Morgan’s battle with diabetes into scripts in the past, have said that they will address Morgan’s absence on the show by saying that “he has some sort of a meltdown because of a good thing that’s happened to him.”

Tracy Morgan is the second “30 Rock” cast member to undergo a kidney transplant. Co-star Grizz Chapman had a kidney transplant earlier this year.

