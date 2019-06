Amber Rose’s 15 minutes of fame aren’t up yet. Even though Kanye West dumped her she is still clinging to those last few ticks and tocks. She will be starring in a new reality TV show “Behind My Shades,” which will broadcast her journey to open up Vintage Shade Shops in Las Vegas.

Amber be killen em’…

Fabolous “You Be Killin’ Em” Official Video

Amber Rose Covers Smooth Magazine With Keyshia Dior [PHOTO]