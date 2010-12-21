Magnolia Shorty Gunned Down In New Orleans

Former Cash Money Records’ artist Magnolia Shorty was recently shot and killed in New Orleans.

While details are sketchy sources told AllHipHop.com that Magnolia Shorty was shot at least 26 times in her New Orleans neighborhood.

She was given her rap name by late rapper Magnolia Slim, who also hailed from the notorious Magnolia housing projects.

She was also discovered by Bryan “Birdman” Williams.

Magnolia Shorty, Renetta Lowe, was also the second female artist to sign with Cash Money Records.

Just months before her death, Magnolia Shorty was a featured artist at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

