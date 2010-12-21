Chris Brown Finishes Court Ordered Domestic Violence Class

Chris Brown is one step closer to being redeemed in the eyes of the law.

Breezy just finished the court ordered 52-week domestic violence course, satisfying another requirement of his punishment from Rihannagate.

Chris was so proud of accomplishing the course that he tweeted a photo of his diploma, later adding “I have enough self-respect and decency to be proud of accomplishing this [domestic violence] class.. Boyz run from there [sic] mistakes.. Men learn from them!!!thx”

Think he’ll hang it on his wall?

