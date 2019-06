Haitians Protesting Radio Jock For HIV Comments

The popular deejay, whose real name is Luis Diaz, enraged listeners when he said on Friday morning, “The reason I’m HIV negative is because I don’t mess with Haitian girls.”

First the Tsunami song and now this. Hot 97 DJ Cipha Sounds has the New York radio station in hot water after making an on-air comment that has local leaders and members of the Haitian community fuming, and calling for him to be fired.

After a swarm of protest online the DJ issued an apology, stating that it was a “a stupid, tasteless joke that was a one-liner that was taken totally the wrong way.”

But community leaders insist there is no “right way” to take such a statement, particularly in a year when the small Caribbean island is still recovering from a massive earthquake that killed thousands earlier this year. A protest is planned outside of the station followed by a Town Hall meeting.