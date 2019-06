Carmelo Anthony is joined by his fellow Denver Nuggets teammates Chauncey Billups, Chris Andersen, among others, for their rousing rendition of Run DMC’s “Christmas In Hollis.”

Needless to say, there is definitely a reason why these guys are playing ball and not rapping for a living.

