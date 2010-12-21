Nas To Serve Free Christmas Dinners In Harlem

Nas will be living in the holiday spirit this Christmas as the Illmatic rapper will be serving Christmas dinners to families dealing with HIV/AIDS in Harlem.

Nas will be joining HIV/AIDS activist Marla Davis on Wednesday, December 22nd at 4PM at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building Plaza serving free meals to local families from Melba’s 125 and Kensington Publishing Corp restaurant in Harlem.

“This holiday season our focus is on helping the families infected and affected by HIV/AIDS, and their support systems including; extended families, healthcare and case workers,” Davis said. “I am especially proud that Nas and other celebrities can participate in providing inspiration during the holidays and share a word of thanks to the caretakers who work so hard to service this population.”

