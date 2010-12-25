Snoop Dogg Reads “The Night Before Christmas”

Snoop Dogg must be starting a new holiday tradition.

Last year, he read to us from Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and this year he’s reading us Clement C. Moore’s “The Night Before Christmas.”

But of course, Snoop isn’t gonna do it the traditional way…

Snoop’s version of the classic holiday poem features a cursing Santa, three video hoes models back-up dancers, and uhhhh… Pepsi Max?

Yeah, it’s a Pepsi ad, but it’s also Snoop reading Christmas stories.

We’ll let it slide.

