Chelsea Handler Puts Diddy On Blast For Being Late To Taping

While promoting their album, Last Train To Paris, Diddy & Dirty Money stopped by E!’s Chelsea Lately, hosted by Chelsea Handler, who was less than enthused with Diddy’s late arrival.

After announcing that he’d been waiting a long time to meet Handler, the fiery comedian retorted back with “It’s interesting that you’ve been waiting to get here, because I’ve been waiting for you for a [expletive] hour.”

She also kept poking fun at Diddy by referring to him as “her” and “girlfriend.”

Watch the video below to see how Diddy responded to that!

