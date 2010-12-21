Men Arrested For Breaking Into 50 Cent’s Mansion And Drinking Wine

Two men were arrested in Farmington, Connecticut, for breaking into the lavish mansion owned by world famous rap star, 50 Cent.

According to the New Britain Police Department, officers responded to a call from the rapper’s mansion around 6:00AM, when they noticed a suspicious car parked in at the driveway of the 19-bedroom mansion.

Another security guard patrolling the inside of the huge mansion found an intruder named Alexander Hernandez inside one of 50 Cent’s closets – drinking a bottle of wine he had taken from inside the house.

His accomplice, Santos Padilla, was found in another section of the mansion.

Alexander Hernandez was released on $50,000 bond, while Padilla was held in jail for the same amount, according to Connecticut’s NBC Channel 30.

50, who was not home at the time of the break-in, is attempting to sell the house, which is currently listed at $9.9 million dollars.

