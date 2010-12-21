Bobby V “Words”

It’s been awhile since we heard from Bobby V.

The former Disturbing Tha Peace artist is back with a brand new single, “Words,” from his brand new label deal with EMI.

Check out the brand new video for “Words,” which was influenced by Lionel Richie’s classic 1984 video “Hello.”

Bobby’s fourth album, Fly On The Wall, is expected to drop in early 2011!

Bobby's fourth album, Fly On The Wall, is expected to drop in early 2011!

