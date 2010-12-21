Shaq Conducts The Boston Pops

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to the music world.

Some of you may remember the albums he released early in his basketball career: Shaq Diesel, Shaq Fu: Da Return, You Can’t Stop The Reign, and Respect.

Some of you may have blocked them from memory.

Shaq decided to leave hip-hop and basketball behind for one night as he was invited to conduct the Boston Pops orchestra last night.

Check Shaq out in his tuxedo, complete with tails, as he takes the orchestra through a rendition of the holiday classic “Sleigh Ride.”

