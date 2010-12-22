WTF: Garter Belts For Thugs??

Blackvoices writer Jay Anderson highlights a disturbing new product called “Subs” that are supposed to help young men with their sagging pants problems.
” the “saggin” problem has officially been solved now, because some enterprising suburban entrepreneur has perfected a freakin’ garter belt for thugs...” If your pants fall down when they sag now you have suspenders to help you out.
REALLY??
