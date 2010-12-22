CLOSE
Opinion
WTF: Garter Belts For Thugs??

Blackvoices writer Jay Anderson highlights a disturbing new product called “Subs” that are supposed to help young men with their sagging pants problems.

the “saggin” problem has officially been solved now, because some enterprising suburban entrepreneur has perfected a freakin’ garter belt for thugs...” If your pants fall down when they sag now you have suspenders to help you out.

REALLY??

