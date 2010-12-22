Charles Grant Responds To NeNe Leakes Pregnancy Rumors

HotSpotATL.com reported a rumor that “Real Atlanta” Housewife NeNe Leakes may be pregnant.

Word was NeNe doesn’t know who the possible father is, and because NeNe was rumored to have dated NFL player Charles Grant while separated from husband Greg, Grant’s name came up as the possible daddy.

Charles Grant called into Hot 107.9 and spoke exclusively with Emperor Searcy and Mizz Shyneka about the situation.

Listen to the exclusive below!

“For the last year-and-a-half, two years, I’ve wondered why my name has been coming up with this young lady every time something happens, but if you really know me, you know it ain’t that type of party.” — Charles Grant

RELATED: Is NeNe Leakes Pregnant?

RELATED: RUMOR: Did NeNe Leakes Dump Her Husband For NFL Player?