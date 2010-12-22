Christmas Gifts for Movie Fans 2010: Ideas For Your Favorite Film Geek

What do you give the biggest movie fan you know for Christmas besides a box set of their favorite trilogy? Moviefone has put together an impressive list of over forty gifts that go from geek to chic more geek.

‘Star Trek’ Enterprise Pizza Cutter

Perfect For: The Trekkie who wants a truly cool, well made, unique gadget. Or the foodie who wants a truly cool, well made, unique gadget. For reals, this is one of the best ‘Trek’ tie-ins we’ve ever seen, and it’s so awesome that Trekkies and non-Trekkies alike will be happy to use it to slice up their ‘za.

What It Costs: $24.99

Where to Get It: ThinkGeek.com

GET MORE GIFT IDEAS HERE AT MOVIEFONE.COM

RELATED POSTS:

Casey’s Top 10 Movies Of 2010

The Year In Black Movies 2010

The Top 10 Funniest White Movies That Black People Love

10 Movies With Rappers That Didn’t Suck





Also On The Urban Daily: