Soulja Boy Offered Million Dollar Contract Via Twitter By Chris Lighty

Soulja Boy may want to get in touch with Chris Lighty at Violator management as soon as possible.

Apparently Lighty, who has represented such hip-hop heavyweights as Missy Elliot, A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J, has been trying to track his client, Soulja Boy, down so that he can sign a document that’s worth a lot of money.

So what does a man like Lighty do in 2010?

He turns to Twitter (@clighty).

Lighty posted a tweet earlier today looking for Soulja Boy:

“Hey @SouljaBoy why do I have to look for you on twitter to find you to sign this document… Worth a million dollars… Call the office!!!”

Hey Chris, if Soulja Boy doesn’t get in touch with you, we’ll gladly sign our lives over for a nice million dollars.

RELATED: Soulja Boy’s Album “The Deandre Way” Sold Only 13,000 Copies

RELATED: Soulja Boy To Star In Movie About His Life