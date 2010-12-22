Saigon “Together (Dear Black America)”

2DopeBoyz.com & director Court Dunn present the premiere installment of “REWIND”, a new music video series where artists have a second chance to go back in time and film their favorite record that never got a video.

Dunn: “When I spoke to Saigon about premiering the new “REWIND” series, he chose to film “Together (Dear Black America)” as an introduction to the subject matter in “The Greatest Story Never Told” and because of its relevance to the album’s release this February for Black History Month.”

“THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD” DROPS FEBRUARY 15, 2011.

RELATED POSTS: