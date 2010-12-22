Antoine Dodson’s “Chimney Intruder”

I don’t know what’s worse, Antoine Dodson making another record or the fact that I love the song…ok maybe just the beat! “Thc Chimney Intruder Song” was featured on The Lopez Tonight show.

“He’s climbing in your chimneys snatching your cookies up tryna eat em’, so you need to hide your gifts, hide your trees and hide your egg nog because he’s taking everything up in here!”

“All I want for Christmas is for you to keep your fat ass out my house”

This is pure C-O-M-E-D-Y but so sad at the same time.

