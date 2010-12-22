CLOSE
Trey Songz Ex-Bodyguard Diss Record “Warning Shots,” Attempts To Expose Trey

When the beat dropped on Trey Songz ex-bodyguard Mase Milli’s diss track “Warning Shots” I thought, hm…this is going to be bad. Turns out I was right! His flow was just as bad as his punchlines.

This calls for a #whyyoumad and #sitdown trending topic…

He also claims to have saved him from chicago goons…Really…you are a body guard–that’s your job!

“Lost your mind when you dissed R.Kelly”

Trey Songz

