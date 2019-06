Talib Kweli is prepping for the release of his new album, Gutter Rainbows, on January 25th.

The album, which will only be released digitally in the United States with physical copies available internationally, features the brand new song “How You Love Me.”

Listen to “How You Love Me” now!

RELATED: Talib Kweli & Bassey Ikpi Recognize World AIDS Day [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kanye West, Talib Kweli & Consequence “Chain Heavy” [AUDIO]