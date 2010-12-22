Dead Prez Turned Down Roc Nation Deal

Dead Prez were recently rumored to be signing a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label.

M-1 of the radical hip-hop duo recently told Vibe that they had talked with Roc Nation, but ultimately decided to turn down the offer.

In the past few months, rumors of a deal between Hov and the outspoken act (consisting of stic.man and M-1) began to pick up steam on the hip-hop message boards. But M-1 says that while there is some credence to early talks with Roc Nation, dead prez is staying independent.

“We respect Jay, but we are not signing to Roc Nation,” M-1 tells VIBE. “I’m a fan of what Roc Nation has been doing. I’m a fan of Jay-Z’s music and more than that I’m a fan of his mind…the way that he has positioned himself to make great moves in this business. I’m not one to think that our independence can be usurped by this great hype and potentially great machine that Jay is putting together.”

dead prez and Jay-Z teamed up in 2004 for the remix of their single “Hell Yeah (Pimp The System)” from their album Revolutionary But Gangsta.

