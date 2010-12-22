Who Has Won A Grammy For Best Rap Album?

Hip-hop music has had a long-standing love/hate relationship with the Grammy Awards. Even though Will Smith received the first Grammy for a rap album in (“Best Rap Performance”) in 1989 for Parents Just Don’t Understand the first award in the category of Best Rap Album wasn’t given until 1996 for Naughty By Nature’s Poverty’s Paradise.

This year B.OB.s The Adventures Of Bobby Ray, Drake’s Thank Me Later, Eminem’s Recovery, Jay-Z’s The Blueprint 3 and The Roots How I Got Over are competing for that honor. Who do you think will take home the top prize? Take a look at who has won the award historically:

