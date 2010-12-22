Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Lands Book Deal; Autobiography Due In April 2011

Multi-platinum rap star Prodigy of Mobb Deep is nearing the completion of a three-year prison sentence for gun possession and will be released in early 2011.

The first project to drop from the rapper post-prison will be his upcoming autobiography titled My Infamous Life: The Autobiography of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy.

The book centers around Prodigy’s upbringing, his career as a superstar rapper along with Mobb Deep member Havoc, his various altercations throughout his colorful career and his time behind bars.

The rapper is currently finishing a three-year prison sentence for being caught with a loaded .22 handgun in October of 2006 as he was driving in Manhattan with producer The Alchemist in a bulletproof SUV.

Sources told AllHipHop.com that Prodigy is scheduled to be released from prison in February of 2011.

My Infamous Life: The Autobiography of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, which was written by Prodigy along with Laura Checkoway, is being released by book publishing giant, Simon and Schuster.

The title is slated to land in bookstores nationwide on April 19, 2011.

RELATED: Better Run Dun! Prodigy Critiques MC Hammer’s Jay-Z Diss [HUMOR]

RELATED: Diggy Simmons “Shook Ones” Freestyle [VIDEO]