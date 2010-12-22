Nicki Minaj On The Set Of “Moment 4 Life” Talks About Envy & Hate

Miss Minaj, while shooting her latest music video for “Moment 4 Life” spoke with MTV about hate and envy in the music business.

“I hate to say it, but a lot of people harbor just a lot of just hate, envy. It almost feels like, because I’m where I am, they’re where they are. I didn’t do this to you; I didn’t do this to your career. I’m responsible for Nicki; you’re responsible for you.

When you see someone else being successful and your first instinct is to tear them apart, that’s just a sign of you feeling unhappy with your achievements. But what I try to explain to people is: Whenever you feel like that and we all feel like that sometimes, like Ah, somebody’s doing it. Somebody’s popping a lot’ use that as fuel to go hard. That’s what I did.

I was like, you know what? This one is doing their thing… this one is doing that..why can’t I do it? But see, I looked at people like [Lil] Wayne. I would go to the studio, and I would observe Wayne, and I would literally pray. I would say God, give me his work ethic. You have to ask for what you want. You have to identify what it is you need to get where you need to go and then speak that. You have to say it.

If that’s what you want is a great work ethic, then you have to program that into your life. But looking at somebody with a great work ethic and hating them is not going to help you.”

