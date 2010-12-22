Charlamange “The God” Goes In On Cipha Sounds & Peter Rosenberg

Charlamange “The God” one third of “The Breakfast Club” (actually the entire voice of The Breakfast Club) decided to label Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenberg “Donkeys of the day” for their controversial involvement with a negative statement about Haitian people.Cipha Sounds upset the Haitian and black community by stating that he doesn’t worry about HIV because he doesn’t mess with Haitian women. The masses have been protesting outside of Hot 97 ever since! Though he apologized for his comment, the community hasn’t quite forgiven him; they want him fired! Charlamange’s beef with Rosenberg has to do with him tweeting this: “Bitcha**ness is at an all time high!” Who is suffering from “bitcha**ness? Haitians of Hot 97? CIPHA DON’T GET GASED!

