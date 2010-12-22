Ashanti Gives Her “Not-Boyfriend” Nelly A Lap Dance To Song “If I Were Your Girl”

At the 5th Annual Black & White Ball, singer Ashanti gave her boyfriend a lap dance to the song “If I Were Your Girlfriend.” If this puzzles you, you and I have something in common.The two have come into controversy for not claiming each other. Nelly says he’s not with Ashanti and Ashanti says she isn’t with Nelly yet they take trips to foreign countries and are photo’d on exotic beaches cuddling. Either way, the song is ultra cute and they really seem to have a great sexual chemistry. Oh and Ashanti looks sexy in that plastic jumpsuit!

