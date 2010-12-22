Diddy Says G. Dep Did The Right Thing

Sean “Diddy” Combs hit up Shade 45 this morning and was asked about his former artist, G. Dep, who recently confessed to the shooting a man 17 years ago.

Diddy was unsurprisingly diplomatic in his answers to the questions.

“You could always feel that if you knew G. Dep, and I can’t say it was that, maybe something was troubling his soul,” Diddy said. ” ‘Cause he was real quiet. He’s the type of guy who wouldn’t hurt a fly. I don’t know what happened in that instance but he did the right thing and manned up to it.”

The man G. Dep shot, John Henkel, died after Dep’s botched robbery attempt. G. Dep is now facing murder charges.

