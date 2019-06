(AllHipHop News) Rapper Young Chris, a former artist on Roc-A-Fella Records, has had an abrupt seizure at SOB’s club in New York City.

The Philadelphia rapper was reportedly sent to a Manhattan-area hospital for treatment.

The nature of the seizure was not immediately known, but he was unconscious when he was take to the hospital.

