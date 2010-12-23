DJ Scratch Wins Smirnoff Master Of The Mix

Last night DJ Scratch brought Smirnoff’s Master of The Mix title home to Brooklyn along with $250,000 in prizes. He went head-to-head with Philly’s Vikter Duplaix in the finals.

“Congrats to Vikter Duplaix, he never gave up,” Scratch said via his Twitter page. “You never gave up, you let the judges know what it is & you made the biggest adjustment. Salute!!”

He went on to thank his Scratchvision.com team, DJ Clark Kent, DJ Spinna, Kenny Dope and “all DJS. Please support and rep our culture.”

Stay tuned for my exclusive sit-down with DJ Scratch over some drinks of, what else? Smirnoff. Ha!

