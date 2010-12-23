Kanye West “Christmas In Harlem” (feat. Vado, Jim Jones, Cam’ron, CyHi Da Prynce, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild, Teyana Taylor & Big Sean)

We thought Kanye West had given up on the whole “G.O.O.D. Fridays” thing after his album dropped.

He got our attention up until the album dropped and a bunch of people went out and bought it. Mission accomplished. He didn’t need to throw us anymore mediocre free cuts anymore even though he said the series would continue until Christmas.

But Kanye surprisingly stuck to his word and gave us our Christmas gift early in the form of “Christmas In Harlem,” the final (?) entry into the free “G.O.O.D. Music” downlaod series.

“Christmas In Harlem features an all-star cast of B-List and No-List guests (c’mon, Cam & Jim Jones haven’t been A-Listers since Dipset’s peak in ’05, you can admit it). In addition to Cam’ron and Jim Jones, Yeezy’s new favorites, Pusha T, Big Sean and CyHi Da Prynce spit a few bars while Musiq Soulchild and Teyana Taylor (ohhhh… so she’s a singer?) add some soulful vocals that give a nod to the classic Shuggie Otis/Brothers Johnson song “Strawberry Letter 23.”

We’re not fans of the majority of the people on this song, but it’s a nice little holiday tune for 2010. We doubt it’ll ever be “Christmas In Hollis” status though.

Download “Christmas In Harlem” for free at www.KanyeWest.com

Click here to listen to All Of The G.O.O.D. Friday songs!

RELATED: Get A Sneak Preview Of Kanye’s “Monster” Video