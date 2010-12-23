Lauryn Hill Announces Winter Tour

Lauryn Hill has just announced a string of concerts that kicks off on Tuesday, December 27th, in New York City.

The shows will be taking place at smaller venues, offering fans a chance to see Hill… errm… ahem… Ms. Hill up close and personal as she does classic cuts from the Fugees catalog as well as from her own classic solo debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

(Ed. Note: We will continue to pretend like that MTV Unplugged album never happen)

Check out the tour dates below:

Dec. 27 – New York, NY – Highline Ballroom

Dec. 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jan. 1 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Jan. 3 – New York, NY – The Blue Note

Jan. 4 – New York, NY – The Blue Note

Jan. 5 – New York, NY – The Blue Note

Jan. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

Jan. 9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Jan. 12 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

Jan. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Centerstage

Jan. 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Jan. 18 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Jan. 20 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Jan. 22 – Toronto, ON – Sound Academy

Jan. 23 – Montreal, QC – Metropolis

Jan. 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – House of Blues

Feb. 4 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theatre

