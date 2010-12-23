Lauryn Hill Announces Winter Tour

Lauryn Hill has just announced a string of concerts that kicks off on Tuesday, December 27th, in New York City.
The shows will be taking place at smaller venues, offering fans a chance to see Hill… errm… ahem… Ms. Hill up close and personal as she does classic cuts from the Fugees catalog as well as from her own classic solo debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
(Ed. Note: We will continue to pretend like that MTV Unplugged album never happen)
Check out the tour dates below:
Dec. 27 – New York, NY – Highline Ballroom
Dec. 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
Jan. 1 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
Jan. 3 – New York, NY – The Blue Note
Jan. 4 – New York, NY – The Blue Note
Jan. 5 – New York, NY – The Blue Note
Jan. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend
Jan. 9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Jan. 12 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm
Jan. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Centerstage
Jan. 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Jan. 18 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Jan. 20 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Jan. 22 – Toronto, ON – Sound Academy
Jan. 23 – Montreal, QC – Metropolis
Jan. 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – House of Blues
Feb. 4 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theatre
