Maino & Ed Lover Confront Girl In Mall Over Twitter

So…Maino & Ed Lover (do not ask why they are hanging out together–it is beyond me) took it upon themselves to confront a girl over a tweet she made about them not giving out autographs. Maino had the nerve to say “It ain’t that serious,” exactly Maino– you look ridiculous pressing a female because she tweeted about you. Ed Lover was in the background playing Maino’s flunky, co-signing on “Tweeting gone wrong.” C’mon son! And is that the chicks boyfriend behind her, promoting his website–EPIC FAIL!

