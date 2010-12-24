Drinks With Master Of The Mix Champ DJ Scratch

In the very first reality TV show to determine the worlds greatest “Master Of The Mix” Brooklyn’s own George “DJ Scratch” Spivey emerged victorious. In the Smirnoff sponsored competition Scratch went head-to-head with world-renowned mix masters like DJ Revolution, Rich Medina, Jazzy Joyce, DJ Rap, DJ Mars and Vikter Duplaix in a series of sometimes bizarre challenges. The grand prize was worth $250,000 along with ultimate bragging rights.

Watch below:

In part one of our interview the New Music Seminar battle champion, producer for Busta Rhymes and DJ for EPMD had some drinks with TheUrbandaily to talk about the competition and what the most difficult challenge was for him.

