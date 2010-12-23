Carmelo Anthony’s Sister Michelle Dies In Baltimore

Carmelo Anthony has left the Denver Nuggets to be with his family following the death of his sister Michelle and will not rejoin the team until after Christmas.

Michelle Anthony died of a pre-existing medical condition Tuesday in Baltimore. She had four children.

“Our entire organization supports Carmelo during this difficult time for him and his family,” Nuggets executive vice president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri said in a statement released by the team. “It is heartbreaking news, particularly during the holiday season.”

