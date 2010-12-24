David Banner And 9th Wonder On Death Of Michael Jackson

TheBoxHouston.com’s Devi Dev interviews rapper David Banner and producer 9th Wonder about their new album Death of a Popstar and how it relates to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

They also talk about the state of ‘Black America’, why Hip Hop gets a bad rap, their new comic book and David also shares his favorite moment of being a celebrity.

