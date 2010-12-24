Keyshia Cole Speaks On Family Drama, Fans & More

Keyshia Cole dropped by Hot 107.9 recently and spoke with Emperor Searcy about her new album, Calling All Hearts.

She also discussed Twitter and her fans, being a new mother and how she misses her son when she’s on the road, and whether she can really be a b*tch as some folks have asserted.

Check it out!

