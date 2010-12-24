Say Cheese! The 15 Best Celebrity Smiles

The Christmas season is all about putting a smile on the faces of the ones we love and our friends at Blackvoices have been making a list and checking it twice for the celebrities that know how to show off those pearly whites.
Kerry Washington and Jada Pinkett Smith start the list off but who else made the cut?
CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE LIST.
RELATED POSTS:
The Best And Worst Black Movies Of 2010
Top 5 Casting Choices For Catwoman
Urbanworld Film Festival Kicks-Off With Kerry Washington And Anthony Mackie
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily