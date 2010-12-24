Rick Ross, “Ashes To Ashes”

Rick Ross drops his second mixtape of 2010, Ashes To Ashes, featuring appearances from T.I., Ludacris, Drake, Big Sean, Wale, Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa, with production from The Inkredibles, Boi-1da, Clinton Sparks and more.

Ashes To Ashes Tracklisting:

1. Intro (Produced By Cashous Clay) 2. Made Men (Feat. Drake) (Produced By 2 Tall Beats) * 3. 9 Piece (Feat. T.I.) (Produced By Lex Luger) 4. John Doe (Produced By Beat Billionaire) 5. Black Man’s Dream (Feat. Ludacris) (Produced By Boi-1da) 6. Retrosuperfuture (Feat. Wiz Khalifa) (Produced By Young Fyre) 7. Play Your Part (Feat. Wale, Meek Mill & Chester French) (Produced By Inkredibles) 8. Ashes to Ashes (Feat. Kevin Cossom) (Produced By Nasty Beat Makers) 9. Even Deeper (Feat. Barry White) (Produced By Cashouse Clay) 10. She Crazy (Feat. Aaliyah & Ne-Yo) (Produced By Clinton Sparks) 11. 10 Bricks (Feat. Birdman) (Produced By A One) 12. Aston Martin Music (Remix) (Feat. T.I. & Big Sean (Produced By Justice League) * 13. Bugatti Boyz – Another One (Produced By Lodi Lucci) (Bonus Track)

