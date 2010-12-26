Grinch Green Sneakers Spoil Lakers Christmas, Lose To Heat

Maybe it was the shoes.

The Los Angeles Lakers sported some Grinch Green Kobe Bryant Nikes in their holiday showdown verse the Miami Heat. But it was the defending champs who had their Christmas day spoiled.

In a dominating performance LeBron James recorded his 31st career triple double with 27 Pts, 11 Reb and 10 assists in the 96 to 80 win. The Heat defenders held Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol to 17 points each.

After the game Laker legend Magic Johnson said the loss was “embarrassing” for the team and for the city of Los Angeles.

However, history says that Kobe and the crew have little to be concerned about. The Lakers lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers last Christmas, but still went on to win the NBA championship.

