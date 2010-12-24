Gillette Shaves Tiger Woods As Spokesman

It’s been a rough 2010 for Tiger Woods. After falling from his number #1 spot as the World’s top-ranked golfer he has lost yet another endorsement deal.
REWIND: Tiger Woods New Endorsements
Procter & Gamble’s Gillette brand is ending its endorsement deal with golfer Tiger Woods as of Dec. 31. The men’s grooming company will not renew its sponsorship deal with Woods as part of a plan to phase out its Gillette Champions marketing campaign in the first quarter of 2011, said a Gillette spokesman.
Who else did Gillette cut? CLICK HERE FOR MORE.
RELATED POSTS
Top 10 Sports Moments of 2010
Tiger Woods Blames Golf For His Cheating Ways
5 Crazy Athlete Commercials (The Good, The Bad, and The Funny)
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily